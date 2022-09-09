'Honor those who went before us': Scott Air Force Base holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

That morning is etched into retired New York Fire Department Chief Dan Daly brain, even 21 years later.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Scott Air Force Base led a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday morning. This weekend marks 21 years since the tragic day in our country’s history.

Retired New York Fire Department Chief Dan Daly was a special guest at the event. Daly was a first responder to Ground Zero. He lost 343 fellow first responders that day, including a lifelong friend.

On Friday, Daly shared his firsthand experiences and lessons from that day.

He said 9/11 was supposed to be his day off work when he received a phone call from a friend asking if he had seen the news. He said he asked his friend what channel to turn on. His friend told him, "It doesn't matter. It's on every channel."

"I went inside and turned on the TV and saw that jet sinking into the building," Daly said. "That's when I knew it was going to be a bad day for New York, and a bad day for humanity."

"There were hundreds of fires, and beams twisted like pretzels that were super red hot," he said. "We had to make our way across this apocalyptical scene and we couldn't see anyone that was still moving or alive."

Daly and his crew spent countless days on site helping with cleanup and rescue efforts. He said even these efforts were unlike any other scene he'd responded to.

"It became evident very soon that this would not be a rescue operation, but a recovery operation," Daly said.

Despite all the loss he endured and watched others endure on Sept.11, Daly said he wants everyone to remember this day with a certain message:

"To make this world a better place, and to honor those who went before us and made the ultimate sacrifice."

Daly received the New York State Senate Liberty Medal for his service that day, and every day after.

Scott Air Force aims to continue to honor, mourn and remember the 2,977 victims of 9/11.