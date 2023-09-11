'May we never forget': Scott Air Force Base holds 9/11 ceremony

It's been 22 years since the worst and deadliest terrorist attack in American history.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Solemn tributes and memorials unfolded across the country as we look back on the horror and legacy of 9/11.

22 years ago, we saw the deadliest terror attack in our country.

Nearly 3,000 thousand people died when hijacked planes crashed into New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a rural Pennsylvania field.

Across the bi-state Monday, many honored this pivotal day in our country's history, including many at Scott Air Force Base.

Col. Richard Kind, 375th Air Mobility Wing Deputy Commander, said it is a day to remember and honor those who lost their lives.

"On this day, 22 years ago, the United States was changed forever. The attacks killed 2,977 people. This was the single largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on American soil," he said.

It was a day filled with shock, disbelief and horror as the world watched the worst terrorist attack in American history unfold before our eyes.

Chief Master Sgt. Tim Walsh, a retired fire chief, was the guest speaker at Scott Air Force Base's ceremony.

"Some moments in our lives are so deep-rooted that they remain etched in our memories no matter how much time passes," he said.

Sgt. Walsh talked about how the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, started off as an average day, and in a matter of time, changed instantly.

"But within minutes, the atmosphere in the room shifted dramatically, when report showed that it was not a small aircraft, but a commercial airliner. Our entire team rushed to the mission control room, where we watched in collective horror as the second tower was hit on the news," he said.

Making sure those historical moments live on is why Scott Air Force Base holds a ceremony on Sept. 11 every single year.

It's a time, according to Kind, for local heroes to honor all the heroes that stepped up on that fateful day.

"The attacks caused the deaths of 441 first responders, the greatest loss of emergency responders on a single day in American history," he said.

The focus of Monday's ceremony was all about honoring and remembering the thousands of lives lost, both civilians and first responders.

Sgt. Walsh said it's our duty to make sure we always keep their spirits alive.

"They were fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, spouses. Each a unique individual whose absence left an irreplaceable void," he said.

The local military service members honored that void through prayers, a wreath-laying and bell ringing.

Walsh reminded them about their own strength and courage.

"You will be among the first to answer our nation's call. Ready to run in when others run out," he said.

A call that thousands made before, with bravery, that our nation has pledged to always remember, according to Kind.

"May we never forget the sacrifices made. May we carry the memory of Sept. 11 in our hearts as a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit," he said.