Reworked Scouting for Food efforts result in more than 112,000 meals for local families

Due to the effects of the pandemic, St. Louis area foodbanks are distributing almost 40% more food compared to the previous year

ST. LOUIS — A program run by Boy Scouts of America reworked its business model to help collect more than 112,000 meals for local children, adults and seniors.

Since 1985, the Scouting for Food program had scouts walk door to door to collect food donations. When the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic hit, in-person collections were canceled and a text-to-give option was set up.

It allowed donors to safely make financial gifts from their phone or tablet. At the end of the campaign, more than $26,000 was raised for the food bank.

“We’re not surprised that the Scouts got creative, finding new ways to safely give, and we are so grateful for the continued support of this community,” said St. Louis Area Foodbank Product Donation Coordinator, Jordan Brennan.

More than 8,300 pounds of food were also donated to the St. Louis Area Foodbank’s warehouse in Bridgeton for distribution.

"This year was an important year to see our Scouting for Food drive be a success, even if we had to alter the design of the drive," said Suzie Voss, Director of Cub Scout Camping & Activities at the Boy Scouts of America's Greater St. Louis Area Council. "We are so excited to have once again partnered with the St. Louis Area Foodbank and look forward to increasing our impact in 2021."

Although the program has raised thousand of funds and meals, the boy scouts say they are still in need of more donations.

According to the press release, due to the effects of the pandemic, the Foodbank is distributing almost 40% more food compared to the previous year and it is unknown how long recovery efforts will take.

For more information on Foodbank’s COVID-19 relief and response efforts and how to access resources near you, click here.