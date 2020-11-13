No blue bags this year: Scouting for Food changes donation drive

The Greater St. Louis Area Council said it made the difficult decision to forgo handing out the bags this Saturday, but there will be other ways to donate

ST. LOUIS — The coronavirus pandemic is handing out another change for the St. Louis area. This time, it’s the Boy Scouts and those in need who will be impacted.

The Greater St. Louis Area Council said it made the difficult decision to forgo handing out the famous blue Scouting for Food bags this Saturday.

“After careful consideration of the rapidly rising COVID-19 cases, and to ensure alignment with the rapidly changing guidelines from health departments and political leaders, the leadership of the Greater St. Louis Area Council has made the decision to modify our Scouting for Food drive,” the council wrote on Facebook Thursday evening.

With no blue bags being handed out, Boy Scouts will not be picking up bags of food next Saturday. Instead, the St. Louis area council announced two other options for people to donate as we get closer to the holiday season.

Ways to give:

Donate through the text-to-give campaign by texting SCOUTFOOD to 91999

Drop off food items at retail collection sites in the St. Louis area – locations will be released soon

“Additional details about the modified drive will be released as we have them. Thank you for all you are doing for Scouting in this challenging environment,” the council said.