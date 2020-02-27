ST. LOUIS — National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend starts Friday, and local girl scouts are participating by giving back to first responders.

Several Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri troops are hosting a cookie booth at the Missouri Veteran's Home in St. Louis on Saturday. They'll be giving away donated cookies to all residents who want them.

"This is an opportunity for Girl Scouts to connect and thank these brave men and women!" the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri said in a press release. "It’s also a chance to learn more about the important work they are doing out in our community."

Girl Scouts are also encouraged to invite first responders to join them at their cookie booths this weekend.

Through their community service initiative Troop to Troop, you can donate $5 to gift a package of cookies to members of the United States armed services.

To visit a Girl Scout Cookie booth near you, check out their online cookie locator or download the Girl Scout Cookie locator app.

