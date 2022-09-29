x
Scrap metal fire burning near I-44, 141 in St. Louis County

Video from a MoDOT highway camera showed firefighters using multiple firetrucks to spray water from a nearby road and above on a ladder.
Credit: MoDOT

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters worked to put out a fire Thursday afternoon just off Interstate 44 in St. Louis County.

According to a Facebook post from the Fenton Fire Protection District, firefighters from the Fenton Fire Protection District and Valley Park Fire Protection District worked to put the fire out.

Video from a MoDOT highway camera showed firefighters using multiple firetrucks spraying water from a nearby road and from above on a ladder. Ambulances were also on the scene.

No information about the cause of the fire or what is burning has been made available. First responders have not said if anyone was injured in the fire.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

