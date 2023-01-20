$1M scratchers prize won in St. Louis County

The lucky winner claimed their prize last week, the Missouri Lottery said.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player won $1 million last week with a ticket purchased in St. Louis County.

The Missouri Lottery said a "Millionaire Blowout" scratchers ticket worth $1 million was purchased at the QuikTrip gas station located at 2791 Dunn Rd. The winner claimed the prize on Jan. 12 at the lottery's St. Louis office.

The "Millionaire Blowout" game costs $50 and has more than $181 million in unclaimed prizes. Since the game's launch, the Missouri Lottery said players have won more than $166.2 million, including two $5 million prizes, 10 $1 million prizes and 23 $50,000 prizes.