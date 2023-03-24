Search continues for Granite City man who disappeared nearly a week ago

"I'm worried and I'm scared. I just want to hug him," Christina Simpson, Josh Amos' mom, said.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — It's been nearly a week since Joshua Amos mysteriously disappeared.

Each passing day is extremely tough on his loved ones.

"I'm exhausted. I'm worried. I'm scared," Christina Simpson, Amos' mother, said.

Family, friends and Illinois State Police are searching for the 32-year-old Granite City man.

His mom said surveillance cameras captured Amos on video leaving Scarlett's Cabaret in Washington Park around 5 a.m. on March 19.

Christina Simpson said just before 7:30 in the morning, her son was seen walking near E.J. Trucking Company near North 23rd and Lincoln Avenue in East St. Louis.

The two businesses are about 4 miles apart.

"The area from which he disappeared, there's so many abandoned homes, houses and warehouses and I think that's what scares me the most because it was really cold that morning and he only had on a hoodie," said Amos' mom.

On Friday, Amos' loved ones returned to North 23rd Street and Lincoln Avenue.

They trekked alongside Illinois State Police and a search dog, hoping to find him.

The dog picked up the missing man's scent, but still no sign of Josh.

"Trying to sift through all of these different tips, what's a good tip, what's not really is very difficult. I just want to see him and hug him," said the man's mom.

Simpson said at the time of his disappearance her son was with three buddies and he did not have his cellphone.

Amos has two daughters, who are 8 and 11 years old.

"He's a good man. He's a good dad. My prayers right now are I just want to know he's alive at this point, " Simpson said.

Simpson said they won't stop until they find her son.

The family will search again on Saturday.

In the meantime, they are offering a $2,000 reward to anyone who has information that will lead them to Josh.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amos can call ISP Troop 8 Headquarters at 618-346-3990.

