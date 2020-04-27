Select Illinois state parks, recreational sites to reopen for limited activities

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has released a list of state sites that will reopen May 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Select Illinois state parks, fish and wildlife areas and other recreational areas will reopen to the public for limited use on May 1.

In March, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) closed all of its properties to the public in response to the coronavirus.

When the select sites reopen, visitors will have to abide by the state's social distancing requirements. People are asked to visit alone or with family, and to stay home if they feel sick.

If visitors see crowds forming, they are asked to move to another area or come back at a later time.

The following sites are reopening May 1:

Region 1 (northwest Illinois): Argyle Lake State Park, Jubilee College State Park, Lowden State Park, Morrison-Rockwood State Park, Rock Island Trail and Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area.

Region 2 (northeastern Illinois): Adeline Jay Geo-Karis Illinois Beach State Park/North Point Marina, Chain O’ Lakes State Park, Illinois and Michigan Canal State Trail, Kankakee River State Park and Moraine Hills State Park.

Region 3 (east central Illinois): Clinton Lake State Recreation Area, Eagle Creek State Park, Kickapoo State Recreation Area and Wolf Creek State Park.

Region 4 (west central Illinois): Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area, Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area, Sangchris Lake State Park, Siloam Springs State Park and Washington County State Recreation Area.

Region 5 (southern Illinois): Fort Massac State Park, Giant City State Park, Stephen A. Forbes State Recreation Area and Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area.

The sites will be open from sunrise to sunset. Hunting remains suspended at all IDNR sites.

Anyone who witnesses a violation can report it to the IDNR Office of Law Enforcement at 217-785-0075 or contact local conservation police.