Select MERS Goodwill stores reopen Thursday

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Several regional MERS Goodwill stores are reopening Thursday as Missouri begins to lift COVID-19 restrictions.

Stores in Illinois, St. Louis and St. Louis County will remain closed, MERS Goodwill said. Stores in all other regional counties, including several in St. Charles County, will open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Only open stores are holding donation drop-offs, which will now be self-service.

People will unload their vehicles themselves to avoid contact with employees. Donations must be placed into containers, which will then be stored in a truck for 72 hours before they are handled.

Due to the new procedures, there may be long lines to drop off items.

"To minimize your wait time, we recommend holding off on bringing your donations for a couple of weeks," the nonprofit's website said.

For those who shop inside, there are several requirements and guidelines. Masks or face coverings are required and customers are not allowed to bring in their own bags; customers can bag their items at their cars or buy a reusable Goodwill bag for $1.

Occupancy limits will be in place and customers must stay 6 feet apart. Dressing rooms will be closed and the 7-day return policy will be extended to 14 days.

"We are looking forward to serving our loyal customers and donors once again!" MERS Goodwill said. "You help us to further our mission of 'Changing lives through the power of work.' When this pandemic is over, we will be here to serve those who need us!"

Missouri began phase one of reopening on Monday. Illinois, St. Louis and St. Louis County remain under stay-at-home orders.