Semi driver injured after train strikes truck in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — The driver of a semitruck suffered injuries after hitting a train in Warren County Friday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the train crash at Archer Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway around 2:45 p.m.
MSHP had no information on how severely the driver of the semi was injured.
In April, an 80-year-old man from St. Louis died after being struck by a train at the same intersection.
This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.
To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.