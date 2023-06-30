Semi driver injured after train strikes truck in Warren County

In April, an 80-year-old man from St. Louis died after being struck by a train at the same intersection.

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — The driver of a semitruck suffered injuries after hitting a train in Warren County Friday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the train crash at Archer Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway around 2:45 p.m.

MSHP had no information on how severely the driver of the semi was injured.

