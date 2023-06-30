x
Semi driver injured after train strikes truck in Warren County

In April, an 80-year-old man from St. Louis died after being struck by a train at the same intersection.
Credit: KSDK

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — The driver of a semitruck suffered injuries after hitting a train in Warren County Friday afternoon. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the train crash at Archer Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway around 2:45 p.m. 

MSHP had no information on how severely the driver of the semi was injured. 

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed. 

