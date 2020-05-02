COLUMBIA, Mo. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed near Columbia due to a crash involving semi-trucks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol posted a photo of the crash near I-70 and Missouri River Bridge on Twitter.

MoDOT said the closure could last several hours.

The St. Louis area has been under a winter storm warning since 9 a.m. on Wednesday and it will stay in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.

More than 500 schools have closed or dismissed classes early due to the weather.

