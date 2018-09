ST. FRANCOIS CO., Mo. — A semi-truck hauling vodka caught fire on Highway 67 just north of St. Francois State Park Thursday night.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said the semi-truck caught fire in the northbound lanes of Highway 67 at Shannon Road due to a mechanical issue.

Both north and southbound lanes of Highway 67 are shut down as fire crews work to put out the fire.

There were no injuries in the incident and no other vehicles were involved.

