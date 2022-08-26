Tractor-trailer carrying soda overturns on North Hanley Road

Cases of soda were seen falling out of the overturned truck, with dozens of 2-liter bottles of soda on the side of the street.

BERKELEY, Mo. — A sticky situation arose Friday morning near the intersection of North Hanley Road and Franciola Drive when a tractor-trailer carrying bottles of soda crashed and overturned on the roadway.

Cases of soda were seen falling out of the overturned truck, with dozens of 2-liter bottles of soda on the side of the street.

Hankey Road at Franciola was closed while crews cleaned up the crash scene. The ramp to get to Interstate 170 from Hanley remains open.

No injuries were reported in the crash, according to a Facebook post from the Berkeley Police Department.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist at the scene said it smelled strongly of grape soda in the area near the crash.

