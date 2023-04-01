Ex-girlfriend shoots man, hits woman with gun, police say

A man and a woman were heading home, when they were confronted by the man's armed ex-girlfriend.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that left a man with a graze wound to the head. The suspect, the man's ex-girlfriend, also used the handgun to hit a woman in the head.

Officers responded to a shooting around 12:25 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Semple Avenue, just a few blocks west of Union Boulevard

Police said, they found the male victim, a 32-year-old man, suffering from a graze wound to his head. The female victim, a 29-year-old woman, was heading home with the man when the suspect confronted them with a handgun.

The suspect, the male victim's 31-year-old ex-girlfriend approached them and hit them both in the head with the handgun. The gun fired as she struck the man, and the gunfire grazed the man's head.

Police took the suspect suspect into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.