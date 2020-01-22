The opening statements in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will begin Wednesday following a marathon session Tuesday in which trial rules were finalized and Democrats' efforts to introduce new documents and witnesses were shot down, at least for now.

Wednesday's proceedings are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EST. Both the House managers, serving as the prosecution, and Trump's defense team will have 24 hours over three days each to present their opening statements. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell initially proposed giving each side two days each but made a change after pushback from moderate Republicans.