Lance LeComb, an official in St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger's administration whose records were subpoenaed by federal prosecutors, resigned Tuesday.

LeComb, who joined the administration in October as senior policy adviser for administration and strategic initiatives, declined to comment, referring a reporter to his resignation letter. It said he is "pursuing other employment opportunities." LeComb was previously a spokesman for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District.

LeComb's exit follows the departure of Stenger Chief of Staff Bill Miller, as reported last week by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

A federal subpoena sent to St. Louis County last month sought personnel records for LeComb, another senior policy adviser, Patti Hageman, and three other individuals, among other records involving donors to Stenger's campaign.

Stenger has said he does not believe he is the target of that subpoena and another sent to the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership. He has hired well-known criminal defense attorney Scott Rosenblum.