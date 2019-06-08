ST. LOUIS – A woman’s service dog was shot and killed after it escaped from her backyard Friday evening.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of Ruskin in St. Louis’ Mark Twain neighborhood for a report of ‘shots fired.’

A 27-year-old woman said she went outside and noticed her service dog named Butter escaped from her backyard and ran on a neighbor’s porch. She said an unknown person shot Butter. The owner told 5 On Your Side Butter had to be put down.

Police said due to conflicting statements the incident is being handled as a non-criminal incident.

