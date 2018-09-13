MARYVILLE, Ill. — Honor flight St. Louis was forced to cancel their upcoming trip to Washington D.C. this Saturday because of Hurricane Florence. Now a World War II veteran in Maryville is wondering if he’ll ever make it to our nation’s capital.

Bob White, 93, was scheduled to depart on the Honor Flight with his son. It would have been his first trip on a commercial airliner. He said he was ecstatic when he found out they were chosen to go on the trip.

“I hate it but I understand it. After all, if one person had been killed or hurt, the public would have said 'why didn’t they stop it?' It’s better to be safe than sorry,” said White.

The Honor Flight Network is a non-profit organization created solely to honor America's veterans for all their sacrifices.

White was stationed in England to prepare for the German invasion. While he was there, one of his childhood friends was killed in Italy. White said he was looking forward to traveling to D.C. to honor his friend.

“I went to school with him and played with him. His birthday was on the 9th of November and mine was on the 11th. I was a pallbearer when they brought him back,” said White.

Now White is wondering if he’ll ever have the opportunity to travel there. 5 On Your Side reached out to the Honor Flight to see if the trip will be rescheduled but they have not yet returned our call. On their Facebook page, the group said they’re working to get more information about upcoming trips.

