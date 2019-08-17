ST. LOUIS — At least five cars were damaged in a crash in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened along Ridge Avenue near the intersection of Rowan Avenue. Several of the cars appeared to have been parked when they were struck, and a long path of debris trailed down the street.

Police have not released the circumstances of the crash or whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is received.

KSDK

KSDK

KSDK

RELATED: Dozens dead or hurt in wedding party explosion in Afghan capital

RELATED: Man charged after deputy, trooper shot in Carter County, Missouri

RELATED: 25-year-old man shot and killed in St. Louis

RELATED: Man, woman found dead in bed of pickup truck in north St. Louis