ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Several police agencies are on scene of an accident and possible shooting investigation in north St. Louis County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, there was a crash on Interstate 70 near Jennings Station Road and three people ran from the car. A short time later, the Missouri State Highway Patrol received information from the North County Police Cooperative that the three who ran may be involved in a shooting.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Jennings Station Road are closed. For latest traffic conditions, click here

An aerial view from Sky 5 shows multiple police cars in a neighborhood just off of Interstate 70.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.