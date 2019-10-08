FERGUSON, Mo. — Several protesters were arrested for blocking the street in front of the Ferguson Police Department on Friday night, the fifth anniversary of the death of Michael Brown.

A few dozen protestors were gathered at the department. Some of them blocked the street for a period of time, walking back and forth across the street on S. Florissant Road as cars tried to pass.

Five On Your Side's crew on scene said five people were arrested.

