Dozens of sex offender violations in St. Charles County on Halloween night, police say

161 registered sex offenders were checked Monday night throughout St. Charles County.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Several police departments in St. Charles County found more than 25 sex offender violations on Halloween night after checking 161 registered sex offenders Monday night throughout the county.

It’s what no parent wants to think about on one of the most fun holidays for children.

“Every Halloween night we send a group of investigators from different departments out to check on registered sex offenders to make sure they are in compliance with state statutes,” St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz said.

Frisz said his department is one of many that does these checks every Halloween.

“We checked on 161 registered sex offenders that needed to be in compliance," he said. "Of those 161 we checked on, we found over 25 violations.”

According to the Revisor of Missouri Statutes, these violations include:

(1) Avoid all Halloween-related contact with children;

(2) Remain inside his or her residence between the hours of 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. unless required to be elsewhere for just cause, including but not limited to employment or medical emergencies;

(3) Post a sign at his or her residence stating, "No candy or treats at this residence"; and

(4) Leave all outside residential lighting off during the evening hours after 5 p.m.

“We try to educate them and get them into compliance, but they know the rules well in advance of Halloween," he said.

Most families worry about small things like their kids staying warm, or eating too much candy in one night. But advocates say the holiday needs to be an eye-opener.

“Last year we saw 1224 kids who were a victim of some sort of crime, all of which who were targeted by an adult that wanted to take advantage of them in some way.” Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri Forensic Services Program Director Amy Robins said.

She said the warning signs for a child who is a victim are alarming.

“When someone wants to spend more time with your child than you, when your child comes home with gifts or things you did not purchase for them, when they are secretive about things they’re doing on their phone," she said.

She also said Halloween night can bring its own warning signs for parents and anyone in the area.

“Whether it’s looking for a teenager who's dressed in a costume meant for an adult so that they can take advantage of them in that way, it might be looking for kids who are trick or treating on their own,” she said.

Frisz said this is just a sliver of the big picture.

“Protecting our kids, making sure they’re not interacting with people who are potentially dangerous or a threat to them.”

And Robins reminds this danger is not specific to Halloween.

“About 90% of the time we know the perpetrator is one of something we call the three “L’s.” It’s someone they like, love or live with," she said.