COTTLEVILLE, Mo. — As many events are getting canceled due to the coronavirus concerns, organizers are getting creative.

The Shamrock Run in Cottleville was scheduled for March 14, but it has since been canceled. The parade and run in Cottleville were canceled earlier this week due to the coronavirus concerns. It’s known as one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day-related events in the St. Louis area.

Organizers announced it’ll hold a “virtual race” for anyone who wants to participate. The race is how the nonprofit ‘Cottleville Firefighters Outreach’ raises its money.

There will be an official awards ceremony at the Cottleville fire station later where all winners will be recognized.

Shirts and runner bibs can still be picked up for registered runners at 1385 Motherhead Rd, St. Charles on March 12 or 13 from 2 to 8 p.m.

