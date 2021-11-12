How to mark yourself as safe or reunite with family after Amazon warehouse collapse

To reunite with family or confirm yourself as safe, call Edwardsville police at 618-656-2131.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The morning after storms caused a collapse at an Edwardsville Amazon warehouse, officials are still trying to figure out who is and isn’t accounted for.

Edwardsville Police Chief Michael Fillback said it has been hard to determine how many were inside the warehouse when the storm hit because the facility had no set staff. Officials roughly estimate that 50 people were inside the building at the time the storm hit.

Two workers have been confirmed dead, and another was airlifted to an area hospital.

At least 30 people were bussed from the warehouse to the Pontoon Beach Police Department, where they were reunited with their families. Others went home on their own after the storm ended.

Amazon managers were at the scene Saturday morning helping account for workers, and the Edwardsville Police Department is working to put together a database.

If you were affected by the warehouse collapse and are looking to be reunited with loved ones or to confirm to authorities that you are safe, call the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.