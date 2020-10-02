ST. LOUIS — Two teens were taken into custody after a carjacking in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of Shaw Boulevard around 3:25 p.m. where a grocery delivery driver was dropping off groceries.

A 28-year-old man said he parked his 2009 Honda Civic and left it running as he dropped off groceries at a home. Before the man could return, two teens got into his car. The man tried to stop the teens and that’s when they pointed a gun at him and left the scene in his car.

A Ring doorbell camera captured the incident.

A short time later, officers located the man’s car in the area of St. Ferdinand and Taylor and tried to conduct a vehicle stop. The car fled from officers and hit a pole in the 4100 block of Delmar where all three occupants fled on foot.

A 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy were taken into custody and remanded to the juvenile courts. Another juvenile remains at large.

Two guns were recovered from the scene, police said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's South Patrol Division recently created a 'robbery detail,' which consists of 10 officers and one sergeant. They are on patrol specifically to handle robbery incidents and its coverage area includes the Shaw neighborhood.

