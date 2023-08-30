'Deputy Wagner is happy to be home': Sheriff's deputy discharged from hospital after being shot in Troy, Missouri

Deputy Robert Wagner underwent surgery and is currently recovering at home. The man who police say shot him was later found dead inside a nearby shed.

Example video title will go here for this video

TROY, Missouri — A sheriff's deputy who was shot by a man near Troy, Missouri, last week is now recovering at his home after undergoing surgery, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said. He was officially discharged on Monday.

Sheriff Rick Harrel said the injured deputy, 34-year-old Robert Wagner, successfully underwent surgery last week to treat the injuries he suffered as a result of the incident Thursday night. Wagner joined the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in June and has served more than two years in law enforcement. He was previously with the Normandy Police Department.

"Deputy Wagner is happy to be home. He was discharged on Monday. He's still in pain but working through that," the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said in a Wednesday update.

Editorial note: The video above originally aired on Aug. 24, 2023.

The man who allegedly shot the deputy was found dead Thursday night, police said. Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled the Blue Alert earlier that night regarding the search for the suspect.

Police said the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 24 in the 1600 block of Creech School Road in Troy. MSHP said sheriff's deputies were responding to a domestic incident where a man was reportedly making threats. Police said no one else was at the home, though the suspect was married.

Police said the suspect, identified as 54-year-old Thomas Varvera, was outside the home when deputies arrived and allegedly shot at Wagner as he tried to make contact with Varvera.

MSHP Cpl. Dallas Thompson said Wagner was hit by gunfire in the chest. He was wearing a vest that saved his life.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Public Information Officer, Capt. David Hill, said Wagner received injuries to his chest and arms.

A Blue Alert, which is used to alert the public about violent offenders who have killed, seriously injured or pose an imminent and credible threat to law enforcement, was issued and a search for Varvera was underway.

Thompson said that after Varvera shot at officers, he set his own house on fire and ran toward nearby woods into a shed. He was found dead inside the shed a short time later. MSHP would not say if any of the deputies at the scene had fired shots or if the injury was self-inflicted.

The house is a total loss after Varvera set it on fire, which made the scene difficult to investigate, Thompson said. MSHP was leading the investigation and could possibly be on site for days.

Lincoln County's Fire Chief Michael Marlo said firefighters arrived at the scene for a structure fire.

He said it quickly turned into a crime scene.

"The officer was shot, our crews immediately went to that officer’s aid and was able to get into the fire truck and bring him out," Marlon said.

Hill said many people were at the hospital last week to support the officer, including Wagner's fiance, his father, and his former police chief.

Hill was by Wagner's side too.

"He was in good spirits. He’ll be eager to come back to work while still in bed. That’s his work ethic," Hill said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our deputy and his loved ones as we rally around him during this difficult period," Harrell said in a statement. "Acts of violence like these are a stark reminder of the risks our law enforcement undertake every day to protect and serve the community."

Gov. Mike Parson said his thoughts were with the deputy's family Friday morning on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.