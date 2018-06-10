O'FALLON, Mo. — An O'Fallon man is crediting his dog's instincts for saving his life and his home.

"She saved both of us," Charlie Macias said.

Charlie Macias said his home caught fire early Friday morning on Rascal Crossing Drive as he slept in after a night of watching football.

"It was all so quick. It was about 60 seconds maybe," Macias said. "I don't know what I would've done if she hadn't been here."

Macias said just before 2 a.m., his dog Jesse woke him up. He thought she wanted to go outside to the bathroom, but instead she sensed something was wrong at his home.

"She got up and started yipping a little bit." he said. "If she hadn't barked and had been so persistent I would've never got up."

After her constant barking, Macias decided to take her out outside, but he noticed an orange glow in his backyard.

"It was all kind of crazy. I mean nothing like this has ever happened to me before," he said.

Macias said he saw a fire burning through the side of his home and it had started to spread quickly.

"I ran down stairs and I saw that it was all over in here and it was a couple feet high." he said. "It was like fog. It was so fast. All I can remember is that it was puffing."

Macias grabbed his fire extinguisher and called 911. He was able to put out the fire, but now he's left cleaning up the mess. He said he's thankful for Jesse's sharp senses.

"I had just realized my dog has just saved my life basically," he said. “She's my angel. She's basically, I don't know, if I would have been here or I'll be in the hospital or the house wouldn't be here or something."

It could be weeks until Macias home is back to normal. It could cost him thousands to fix the damage.

O'Fallon Fire Officials told 5 On Your Side the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

