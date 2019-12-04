Shhhhh. Alexa may be listening... Amazon has a team of thousands of people around the world who listen to voice recordings from the company's smart speakers to try and improve how Alexa responds to commands, Bloomberg reported. The report said the team transcribes and annotates recordings that have been captured from Echo speakers after the wake word is detected from the customer's device. Users can tell when a wake word is detected because the light ring at the top of the Echo turns blue.

Are you entertained?... It's official, Disney's new streaming service, Disney+, will launch on November 12, 2019 in the U.S. and will be available for $6.99 a month. The Walt Disney Company gave the world its first glimpse at the platform Thursday evening and detailed a lot of what subscribers can expect. One of the first big features is that the streaming service will let users download everything they want and access it offline, for as long as they remain a subscriber.

Did we see World Series hero David Freese's last game at Busch Stadium ever?... We know his trips to the plate always get an ovation in St. Louis, but his second inning home run off Michael Wacha in Thursday's series finale with the Dodgers even got some applause. "I definitely thought, this could be my last time at Busch, and I just hit a homer," Freese said. "Which is a great feeling with my parents and aunt and uncle in the seats."

Thank goodness for good samaritans... A military veteran and his wife are saying thank you after Good Samaritans found their two dogs. "If they had not taken care of them I had no idea what would've happened to him," Matt Morton said through tears. Their dogs when stolen in Florissant when the car they were in was carjacked. The people who found the dogs took care of Griffin and Louis before returning them. They were taken to the vet and both are doing okay.

Blues thinking defense first in series with Jets... The Blues, who finished tied with the fifth-best mark in goals-against with 223 this season, are taking notice that the Jets have Mark Scheifele (38 goals), Kyle Connor (34 goals), Patrik Laine (30), Nikolaj Ehlers (21) and Blake Wheeler (20) at its disposal, and simply focusing on a guy like Laine, who lit the Blues up for five goals on Nov. 24 and scored Winnipeg's lone goal Wednesday, isn't the proper way to go. So what do the Blues have to avoid doing?

Cards game at a glance: Cardinals sweep Dodgers in 4-game series

