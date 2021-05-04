Shiloh police looking for man accused of animal abuse

After investigating, police determined a two-month-old female kitten was found dead and a six-month-old female terrier puppy was injured

SHILOH, Ill. — The Shiloh Police Department is looking for a man accused of felony animal abuse.

On Dec. 1, 2020 the department received an email with information alleging animal abuse at a house in the first block of Sarpy Road in Shiloh. After investigating, police determined a two-month-old female kitten was found dead and a six-month-old female terrier puppy was injured to the point it was surrendered to St. Louis Stray Rescue because the owner could not pay for the medical expenses.

On Wednesday, March 30, 2021, the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office issued a two-count warrant for aggravated cruelty to animals for Tyreeck A. McCray, 21, of the 1500 block of Scoter Court in Swansea. Both counts are class-4 felonies.

McCray's bond is set at $150,000 with 10% applying. He is not currently in custody.

According to the Humane Society, most reported animal cruelty comes in the form of neglect, with direct violence occurring less.

Below is information from the Humane Society on what neglect and abuse can look like and how to report it to authorities.

Neglect

Neglect, or a failure to provide basic needs for an animal, makes up the vast majority of cruelty cases that animal control officers respond to. Neglect often includes hoarding, lack of shelter or veterinary care, tethering and abandonment, as well as other forms of abuse.

Direct abuse

It can be very upsetting to see someone beating or physically attacking an animal, but it's important not to turn away. It's crucial to involve law enforcement quickly, as violence toward animals is often part of a larger pattern of violence that can include people as well.

If you witness suspected cruelty to animals, call your local animal control agency as soon as possible or dial 9-1-1 if you’re unfamiliar with local organizations. If you make a report of alleged animal cruelty, the responding agency is required to investigate. In Missouri, the number is 314-647-4400. In Illinois, the number is 217-698-3804.