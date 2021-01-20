Shiloh police looking for missing elderly woman

Rita Pour, 84, was last seen at the Morningside of Shiloh assisted living center Tuesday evening

SHILOH, Ill. — The Shiloh Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly woman.

Rita Pour, 84, was last seen at the Morningside of Shiloh assisted living center located at 1201 Hartman Lane at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Pour is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes. Police said it is unknown what clothing she was last wearing and said she “possibly has dementia.”