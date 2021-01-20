Shiloh police looking for missing elderly woman

SHILOH, Ill. — The Shiloh Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly woman.
Rita Pour, 84, was last seen at the Morningside of Shiloh assisted living center located at 1201 Hartman Lane at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Pour is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes. Police said it is unknown what clothing she was last wearing and said she “possibly has dementia.”
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the department at 618-632-9047.