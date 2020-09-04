ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a shooting in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

Police received a call for a shooting at around 4:20 p.m. in the area of West Florissant Avenue and Union Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a car had crashed into several fences.

The initial investigation revealed the victims were driving in the area when someone fired shots in their car. As the victims tried to get away, they were involved in an accident.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg and was taken to an area hospital and a 25-year-old man suffered minor injuries from the crash but refused treatment.

A third victim, a woman, fled the area before police arrived and refused to return to the scene but officers were told she was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

