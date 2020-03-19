ST. LOUIS — Two boys were taken to a St. Louis hospital after they were shot in south St. Louis overnight.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday on the 3500 block of Cherokee Street.

Both the victims were conscious and breathing. Police didn't give their ages or conditions but said they were going to be OK.

Police had the block shut down as they investigated. Several evidence markers were visible at the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

More local stories: