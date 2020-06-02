ST. LOUIS — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Wednesday night near Riverview Boulevard after a man was shot and seriously injured on the highway.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed there was a shooting at that location at around 9:30. The victim was conscious but barely breathing when he was rushed to the hospital.

Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate.

According to the MoDOT traveler map, the highway and the on-ramp from Bircher Boulevard to westbound I-70 were both closed while police investigated. Both were expected to reopen at some point overnight.

This story will be updated when more information.

