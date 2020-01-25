BARNHART, Mo. — An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Barnhart on Saturday.
The shooting happened at a home along Albemarle Court.
A spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said after the shooting, three suspects got into a black pick-up truck and drove away.
Police also said this was not a random shooting.
One of the person’s injuries is serious, but officials said it's too early to determine a condition.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
MORE LOCAL NEWS
- Local districts adopt 4-day school weeks
- Thousands of Blues fans pack Union Station for NHL Fan Fair
- SSM Health in St. Louis taking proactive steps against coronavirus
- Nearly 70 medical marijuana dispensaries approved in the St. Louis region
- Thousands of St. Louis teens descend on nation's capital for March for Life