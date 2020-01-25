BARNHART, Mo. — An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Barnhart on Saturday.

The shooting happened at a home along Albemarle Court.

A spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said after the shooting, three suspects got into a black pick-up truck and drove away.

Police also said this was not a random shooting.

One of the person’s injuries is serious, but officials said it's too early to determine a condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.