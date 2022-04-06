1 dead in St. Louis double shooting Wednesday morning

Police found a man shot to death inside a home on Race Course Avenue. A second victim was taken to an area hospital.

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and another person was injured in a Wednesday morning shooting in St. Louis.

According to St. Louis police, the shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. on the 4200 block of Race Course Avenue, near the border of the Forest Park Southeast and Botanical Heights neighborhoods.

Police found a man shot to death inside a home. A female victim was also taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound. Police did not have further information on her condition.

The area surrounding the home was taped off Wednesday morning as a homicide investigation began.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html