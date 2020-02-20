RIVERVIEW, Mo. — Two people were shot in north St. Louis County late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. near Toelle Lane and Glorose Drive in the Riverview.

The St. Louis County Police Department said two people were shot but did not give their conditions, ages or genders.

Officers had taped off the area near a black car that appeared to have crashed.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

