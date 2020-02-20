RIVERVIEW, Mo. — Two people were shot in north St. Louis County late Wednesday night.
The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. near Toelle Lane and Glorose Drive in the Riverview.
The St. Louis County Police Department said two people were shot but did not give their conditions, ages or genders.
Officers had taped off the area near a black car that appeared to have crashed.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
More local stories:
- AMBER Alert issued for missing 15-month-old from Sullivan County, Tenn.
- Masseur on probation for sexual misconduct wanted again for incident involving customer
- Woman charged after 11-year-old daughter gives birth to baby in a bathtub
- 'It doesn't add up' | Loved ones search for answers after car chase ends tragically in Ferguson