Police investigating shooting at Creve Coeur shopping center

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Police were responding to a shooting at a restaurant in a Creve Coeur shopping center Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred outside Jet's Pizza located at 12536 Olive Boulevard.

Police say three shots were fired.

One man got into a car and left. No one was in custody as of Friday afternoon.

Photos from the scene showed evidence markers in front of the restaurant.

There was one victim who was injured but they were expected to survive, sources told 5 On Your Side.

Police confirmed a victim ran across Olive Boulevard to a grocery store.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.