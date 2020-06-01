ST. LOUIS — A man is facing charges after police said he was responsible for a road-rage shooting, another shooting and a chase all in the span of four days last week.

Kevon Jontal Lowe, 32, is facing seven charges including two counts of first-degree assault and one count of resisting arrest in connection with the incidents spread out over four days.

Police said the more serious shooting happened at a gas station at around 8 p.m. New Year's Day. Police said Lowe had met with the mother of his child in the parking lot of a nearby grocery store to get some clothes, but the meeting ended in an argument. The woman and a man who was driving her then left the parking lot, but Lowe followed them to the Crown Food Mart on Union Boulevard.

When he caught up with them on the parking lot, he pulled out a gun and walked toward their car, according to police. The victim got out of the car and was not armed when Lowe shot him multiple times in the chest. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Lowe fled the scene, but police were able to find him by tracking his cell phone. When the went to arrest him the day after the shooting, he jumped in his Jeep and sped off, leading police on a chase. He left the road multiple times in his Jeep and eventually jumped out of the car to keep running. Officers were able to arrest him and take him into custody.

Police said they believe he was also responsible for a road rage shooting on Dec. 30. According to police, a man called them and said a man matching Lowe's description in a Jeep was tailgating him on Wabada at around 9:30.

The victim said Lowe was frustrated he couldn't get around him and fired a shot at his car. The victim suffered a graze wound to the head but refused medical treatment.

Lowe was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree property damage and armed criminal action in connection with the road rage shooting. He was charged with first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting and chase on Jan. 1 and 2. His bond was set at $100,000.

