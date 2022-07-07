Man killed in early morning shooting in St. Louis

Police responded to a shooting early Thursday morning.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning, resulting in a man's death.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Marcus Avenue early this morning near a two-story brick fourplex for a male victim, unconscious and not breathing. Early reports say the man suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation started for the homicide as police were talking to multiple neighbors. The medical examiner was also on the scene for the investigation.

One neighbor said she heard seven shots fired at approximately 1 a.m.

5 On Your Side will update the story as information becomes available.

