ST. LOUIS — A shooting that happened more than two years ago was reclassified as a homicide after the victim died from his injuries.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said Maher Jaouni of Florissant, Missouri, died last week from the injuries he incurred from a shooting on June 9, 2016. Police said a man walked into Sam's St. Louis Packing Company, shot Jaouni in the head, then fled without taking anything.

Police were investigating the incident as an assault, but it was reclassified to a homicide after Jaouni died.

