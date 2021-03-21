Shoplifting call leads to police chase in Town and Country

A call for shoplifting led to a suspect firing a shot and a brief police chase, authorities said

Town and Country police Chief Jim Cavins said store security at The Home Depot in the 13000 block of Manchester Road attempted to detain three people. They ran from the store in two different directions, and one of the suspects fired a shot before leaving the store parking lot.

A Town and Country police officer began pursuing one of two vehicles wanted in connection to the incident after seeing it get on northbound Interstate 270 from Manchester Road, but stopped after one of the three suspects began driving erratically, Cavins said.