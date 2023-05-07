Suspect charged after July 4 police standoff in Jennings

Antonio Speed was arrested after an hours-long standoff with officers.

JENNINGS, Mo. — The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued charges Thursday against the suspect in a standoff with officers in Jennings on the Fourth of July.

46-year-old Antonio Speed was charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of receiving stolen property.

St. Louis County police said the man was in a standoff with officers in a Jennings neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. The man was wanted in connection with an assault, police said.

Police said they responded to the neighborhood on the 100 block of Jendale Court regarding gunshots being fired. The incident started at about 4:20 p.m.

5 On Your Side crews at the scene saw the dead-end street closed with police tape. There were multiple law enforcement vehicles at the scene, including SWAT.

For more than six hours, several police officers were at the scene, near Jendale Court and Cozens Avenue.

Police said that just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, a "shots fired call" went out. Officers arrived, put up yellow crime scene tape and blocked off the street.

Investigators said they soon learned that a man shot two people outside on the street before running inside his home. Preliminary investigation revealed the man was allegedly agitated with the social activity near his home.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital, where one died and another was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The deceased was identified Thursday as 35-year-old Peter Cooper of Florissant.

Several hours later, Speed was taken into custody "without further incident," St. Louis County police said.

Speed is being held on a $2 million cash-only bond with no 10% allowed.

An investigation is ongoing.

Rhonda Walton told 5 On Your Side her 32-year-old daughter's father lives on Jendale Court.

Walton said her daughter and other relatives were at her ex-husband's home for a Fourth of July celebration when the suspect "approached them and repeatedly fired shots at them for no apparent reason."

Walton said the suspect lives across the street from the scene. The suspect allegedly shot her daughter's step-mom in the arm first and then shot her daughter's cousin's boyfriend in his chest, killing him.

"It is very upsetting because they won't let me talk to my daughter. I just want to make sure, like, she and her dad are OK. These are all my relatives. The police called me right after I arrived back to the airport. I had just flown in from Las Vegas. My daughter said they do not know that man," Walton said.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.