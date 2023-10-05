Shots fired on I-70 in St. Charles County, Highway Patrol looking for witnesses

The incident happened shortly before 9 a.m. on westbound Interstate 70 near Route A.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is searching for witnesses after shots were fired on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County Wednesday morning.

According to MSHP, officers responded shortly before 9 a.m. on westbound I-70 near Route A to investigate a crash.

The highway patrol found a green Chevrolet Cavalier was shot at by a black Chevrolet Tahoe. After the incident, the Cavalier crashed into the center median and the Tahoe fled the scene, MSHP said.

The victim suffered minor injuries from breaking glass and was not struck.

No other information was released regarding the incident or suspect as of Wednesday evening.

(1/3). At approximately 8:42 this morning (5/10/2023) the Highway Patrol investigated a crash on westbound I-70 near Route A in St. Charles Co. During the Investigation, it was determined a green Chevrolet Cavalier had been shot at by a black Chevrolet Tahoe — MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) May 10, 2023

MSHP is searching for witnesses who may have seen the incident and crash. If you have any information on the incident or the black Chevrolet Tahoe, you can call Troop C at 636-300-2800 and ask to speak with Sergeant Davis.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.