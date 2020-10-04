ST. LOUIS — The scene is now secure in a south St. Louis neighborhood after a person fired shots outside of a home.

It is now an officer-involved shooting investigation, St. Louis police confirmed. Police said no officers were hurt during the incident, but would not release any more details about what happened.

Around noon, a person barricaded themselves and was firing shots from inside a home on the 900 block of Bellerive in the Holly Hills neighborhood, police said.

The streets were blocked off and police were warning people to avoid the area, according to a tweet by St. Louis police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

