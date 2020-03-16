ST. LOUIS — An overnight shooting in St. Louis is connected to gunshots that were fired in the St. Louis City Hall parking lot, according to the Real Time Crime Center.

A 29-year-old man showed up at Barnes-Jewish Hospital after he was shot in the ankle at 12:55 a.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of S. Tucker Boulevard.

At the same time, there was a report of shots fired a few blocks north in the St. Louis City Hall parking lot on 1200 Market Street.

An officer who was in the area heard gunshots just before 1 a.m. A van in the parking lot had a bullet hole through its front windshield and the lot was taped off while police investigated. Several evidence markers were placed at the scene.

No one is in custody, police said.

More local stories: