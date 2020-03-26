ST. LOUIS — In O'Fallon, Missouri, a movement to spread joy was born out of COVID-19. It's called Together O'Fallon. People are using chalk to inspire neighbors to look on the bright side. They're also writing on their doors.



"We know this is hard for everybody," said Thomas Drabelle, communications director. "Hopefully this message of Together O’Fallon gives everyone a chance to share their own messages in neighborly spirit with everybody."



Lunch never felt so high-tech at Shenandoah Valley Elementary School in the Parkway School District. Dr. Greg Cicotte is the principal and has been eating his sandwich while chatting it up more than 70 students on Google Meet for the past two days. The virtual lunch was hilarious, at times, as kids were trying to figure out how to mute their microphones.



"I feel more connected to them in past two days than I have in past three years and I’ve felt pretty connected in past three years," Cicotte said.



A restaurant called Fountain on Locust temporarily closed because of COVID-19 and donated unsold food to a maternity center in Old North St. Louis. Haven of Grace provides housing and shelter for homeless pregnant women.



Kimberly Brown/ Executive Director, said, "Regardless of what is going on out here, people are still thinking of the haven and the fountain on locust did an outstanding job."



If you know someone going above and beyond to show kindness, let us know on the KSDK News Facebook page.

