OAKVILLE, Mo. — You've heard of birthday parades during social distancing. In Oakville, another kind of parade just happened and it'll put a smile on your face.

Breast cancer survivor Helen Headrick rang the bell for finishing radiation treatment, but because of COVID-19, her friends and family couldn't be there in person to experience the moment of pure bliss.

“There would have been a big crew to watch me ring the bell and probably gone out to eat, or back to my house,” Headrick said.

When she got home, her friends and family had a sweet surprise outside of her home.

"In the middle of my driveway was a lawn chair, a chocolate shake, and a bouquet of flowers."

Then came the noise.

"All of a sudden there was honking outside and I thought, oh another birthday parade," she said.

Parade for Helen Headrick

Helen Headrick

But it wasn't.

“My daughter, son-in-law, two grandkids, were sitting in the truck waving at me with a whole line of cars behind them,” she said.

There were about 20 cars in the parade, all cheering her on for finishing her treatment.

“Humans find a way to support each other," Headrick said. "The parades, the sidewalk chalk, the teddy bears in the window for kids going on a bear hunt around the neighborhood, people always find a way.”

