DES PERES, Mo. — Restaurants are going through tough times because of COVID-19, but that's not stopping them from showing up to support others in the community.



"Today, we donated 25 meals to Missouri Baptist Emergency Department," said Tara Byerley, bar manager at Three Kings Public House in Des Peres.



The employees at Three Kings are showing kindness to healthcare workers with a free lunch, thanks to a program called Donate a Meal. When customers order curbside pickup, they can choose to donate money to essential workers in the community.

"We're just so grateful," said Angie Fraley, interim nurse manager of the emergency department. "We're doing our best to take care of the community. And we appreciate them thinking about us and taking care of us that are taking care of community."



People are also sending love to those making deliveries. So when delivery drivers drop off packages, some people are providing a pick me up.



In University City, Mackenzie Schifano posted a note addressed to postal workers and delivery drivers, expressing thanks for keeping the world moving.

She also made goody bags filled with candy and alcohol wipes, and took care to sanitize each one.



"Put them in plastic baggies and Lysoled them all," Schifano said. “This is my way of saying 'thank you, I'm sorry, I appreciate you.' 'Little things with great love' is the saying I keep thinking of right now.”



And during this time of social distancing, little things become big things.

Other restaurants seeking to donate food to healthcare workers at Missouri Baptist, can contact the volunteer line 314-996-5132. They cannot accept food from the public.

If you know someone going above and beyond to show kindness, let us know on the KSDK News Facebook page.

More Show Me Kindness