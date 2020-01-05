Show us how your life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic

x
ST. LOUIS — They say a picture is worth a thousand words. You’ve probably taken one that defines your life under COVID-19.

Please text us a photo or video that captures how your life has changed. You may be home schooling, working from home, sharing dinner as a family, helping a neighbor from a safe distance or visiting a loved one through the window of a nursing home.

Whatever that moment is, 5 On Your Side would love to see it.

Your photos may be featured in a newscast and online. 

Text your photos to 314-444-5125

We look forward to seeing and sharing what you send us.

